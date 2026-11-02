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Cong targets Centre over Big B's bulletproof appearance

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Monday said megastar Amitabh Bachchan is forced to shield himself with a bulletproof glass screen due to 'gangster-related fear' as he targeted the Centre over the law and order situation.

Bachchan on Sunday greeted fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. The screen appeared two weeks after actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Juhu. Lawrence Bishnoi group has purportedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident.

Demanding a 'Namo Bollywood Life Security Scheme', Sawant sarcastically said every Bollywood actor should be allotted badge number 786, as depicted in an old movie of Bachchan.

"It is ironic that the actor, once known as the 'Angry Young Man', is now apparently living under the shadow of gangster-related fear. Does this picture reflect the situation in the country?" he asked.

Sawant said Bachchan, who had earlier tweeted about petrol prices and the depreciation of the rupee, should now post messages such as 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' and 'the country is in safe hands'.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Sawant invoked the famous dialogue from Bachchan's iconic film Sholay: "There is only one man who can save you from Gabbar's terror, Gabbar himself".

"There is only one party that can save you from the BJP's terror, the BJP itself," he added.

Sawant alleged that the gangster whose fear had prompted Bachchan to move behind bulletproof glass was comfortably lodged in Sabarmati Jail.

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