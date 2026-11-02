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Celebratory firing at wedding kills 5-year-old in UP

Mon, 02 November 2026
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08:58
This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
A five-year-old boy was killed allegedly after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing ahead of a wedding procession in UP's Sultanpur on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Futehari Banke village under the Kadipur police station area when the boy's relative, Ajay, allegedly opened fire before the wedding procession was to leave, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Arsh Patel.

Police said the boy's mother, Amrita Patel, rushed him to the Kadipur community health centre with family members. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said an investigation was underway, and the boy's body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police teams are searching for the accused, he added.

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