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CCTV cameras can't invade neighbour's privacy: HC

Mon, 02 November 2026
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The Allahabad High Court has ruled that private CCTV cameras cannot be installed or positioned in a manner that interferes with the privacy of a neighbour.

The court, however, did not issue a direct order to remove the camera and asked the petitioner to file an application before the district magistrate.

The October 26 order by a bench of Justices Ajit Kumar and Garima Prashad came while disposing of a writ petition filed by Yogendra Maurya alleging that his neighbour had positioned a CCTV camera to cover the entry and exit points of his house.

The petitioner argued that this orientation recorded the movements of individuals entering or leaving his residence, violating their right to privacy.

"In our considered view, no private CCTV camera can be installed and positioned in such a manner as to interfere with the privacy of a neighbour," the bench said.

The court did not issue a direct order to remove the camera or change its position. It directed the petitioner to file an application before the district magistrate to consider and decide the plea within a month of receiving it.

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