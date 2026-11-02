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CCB moves on K'taka TV channel head in Sidda sting case

Mon, 02 November 2026
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16:22
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Image: ANI Photo
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Image: ANI Photo
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police searched the residence and office of Kannada news channel head Rakesh Shetty in connection with an alleged sting operation targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 2, Monday.

Two videos that held serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube in September.

The CCB teams carried out the searches in the city since morning, with Shetty already being questioned by the police. The police also questioned now expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva. The duo are allegedly behind the sting videos.

Siddaramaiah lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation and approached the court and obtained an injunction against media reporting on the videos.

Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that the mobile phone that was allegedly used to upload the sting operation videos targeting Siddaramaiah was purchased in New Delhi. 

The phone was then handed over to a person named Prajwal Prasad at the official residence of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, he had said.

According to the statement of arrested accused Ritesh Pandey, the handover was made following instructions by Prasad. Pandey was the first person in the case arrested on October 24.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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