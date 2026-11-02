Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Canteen worker found dead at WB assembly

Mon, 02 November 2026
Share:
12:38
image
46-year-old Umesh Chandra Das, who had been working at the West Bengal assembly canteen for 15 years, was found unconscious inside a washroom on the premises on November 2, Monday morning. He was declared dead after he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata.

The contractual employee was found unconscious inside the washroom of the canteen at around 9.10 am and was taken to Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

Officials informed that  no external injury marks were found on his body. No complaint has been received in connection with the incident. The homicide wing of the detective department of the Kolkata police visited the spot, and post-mortem examination arrangements are being made to find the cause of death.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Huge setback for AAP ahead of Punjab polls, 3 MLAs join BJP
LIVE! Huge setback for AAP ahead of Punjab polls, 3 MLAs join BJP

Cyclone Murasu to make landfall in Andhra tonight; flights cancelled
Cyclone Murasu to make landfall in Andhra tonight; flights cancelled

Cyclone Murasu has brought heavy rainfall and inundation to northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, leading to flight cancellations and school closures. The cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm over south...

'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'
'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'

'In 2013-2014, Modi was asking for regime change. In fact, the words he used were, they should be pulled out and thrown away; ughadke phekna hai. That is part of democracy.'

9 killed as jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida
9 killed as jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida

A private Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed into a residential area in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, killing everyone on board. The aircraft, which departed from Austin, Texas, was en route to the Bahamas when it crashed...

Delhi's AQI slips into 'very poor' for 1st time this season
Delhi's AQI slips into 'very poor' for 1st time this season

Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on Monday, with an AQI of 312. This triggers Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), leading to stricter measures to control pollution....