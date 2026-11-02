Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Business bloomed: Cong refutes BJP's 'traders' loss' during protests

Mon, 02 November 2026
Share:
13:25
INDIA bloc leaders during their symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar .on Saturday.
INDIA bloc leaders during their symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar .on Saturday.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday hit out at the BJP, saying its campaign against the INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally in Delhi had backfired, with local traders and businesses seeing a rise in sales.

In a post on X, Ramesh accused the BJP of trying to discourage people from attending the rally by warning of business losses and possible market closures. He said the party had attempted to create an impression that the protest would hurt traders in the national capital.

Instead, he said, visitors coming to Delhi from different parts of the country also ended up shopping, benefiting businesses across the city.

"Every business operating in Delhi would benefit, directly or indirectly," he said.

Ramesh alleged that the BJP's "false and irrational smear campaign" was an attempt to divert attention from the opposition's allegations of "vote theft" and shield Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"But the exact opposite happened," he said.

He claimed that people responded to Rahul Gandhi's appeal by visiting markets across Delhi. Wholesale markets in Old Delhi remained open and saw brisk business, while small shopkeepers and street vendors also reported sales.

Citing a media report, Ramesh said newspaper coverage had exposed what he called the falsehood of the BJP's campaign.

He thanked traders, shopkeepers and Delhi residents for supporting local businesses while standing by the opposition's democratic protest.

"The BJP should understand that the voice of democracy cannot be suppressed by fear or smear campaigns," he said.

Taking another swipe at the BJP and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh said people had watched their "antics" for 12 years and were no longer falling for their tactics.

"The public will protect the right to vote, carry on with business, and demand accountability too. Vote thief, step down from power!" he added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Business bloomed: Cong refutes BJP's 'traders' loss' during protests
LIVE! Business bloomed: Cong refutes BJP's 'traders' loss' during protests

SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case
SIT files chargesheet in Ram Temple embezzlement case

The Supreme Court has noted the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement case. The court disposed of petitions, directing the...

Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of 2027 polls
Setback for AAP as 3 Punjab MLAs join BJP ahead of 2027 polls

Three Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, including former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and two other legislators, joined the BJP on Monday, marking a significant setback for AAP ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. The...

Cyclone Murasu to make landfall in Andhra tonight; flights cancelled
Cyclone Murasu to make landfall in Andhra tonight; flights cancelled

Cyclone Murasu has brought heavy rainfall and inundation to northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, leading to flight cancellations and school closures. The cyclone is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm over south...

7 railway coaches travel six km without engine, derail
7 railway coaches travel six km without engine, derail

Seven empty railway coaches rolled unattended for nearly six kilometres from the Jolarpettai Junction railway yard before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai. A major accident was...