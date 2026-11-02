Business bloomed: Cong refutes BJP's 'traders' loss' during protests

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INDIA bloc leaders during their symbolic public impeachment program against CEC Gyanesh Kumar .on Saturday.





-- REDIFF NEWS

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday hit out at the BJP, saying its campaign against the INDIA bloc's anti-CEC rally in Delhi had backfired, with local traders and businesses seeing a rise in sales.In a post on X, Ramesh accused the BJP of trying to discourage people from attending the rally by warning of business losses and possible market closures. He said the party had attempted to create an impression that the protest would hurt traders in the national capital.Instead, he said, visitors coming to Delhi from different parts of the country also ended up shopping, benefiting businesses across the city."Every business operating in Delhi would benefit, directly or indirectly," he said.Ramesh alleged that the BJP's "false and irrational smear campaign" was an attempt to divert attention from the opposition's allegations of "vote theft" and shield Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar."But the exact opposite happened," he said.He claimed that people responded to Rahul Gandhi's appeal by visiting markets across Delhi. Wholesale markets in Old Delhi remained open and saw brisk business, while small shopkeepers and street vendors also reported sales.Citing a media report, Ramesh said newspaper coverage had exposed what he called the falsehood of the BJP's campaign.He thanked traders, shopkeepers and Delhi residents for supporting local businesses while standing by the opposition's democratic protest."The BJP should understand that the voice of democracy cannot be suppressed by fear or smear campaigns," he said.Taking another swipe at the BJP and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh said people had watched their "antics" for 12 years and were no longer falling for their tactics."The public will protect the right to vote, carry on with business, and demand accountability too. Vote thief, step down from power!" he added.