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Bomb threat targets Diljit's concert in Indore

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Three private schools and the Indore Mayor's office have received emails threatening bomb blasts in connection with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's planned concert in the city on November 15, a police officer said on Monday.

However, preliminary investigations into the emails suggest the messages were hoaxes, he said.

The emails, written in Punjabi, were sent to the three schools, threatening their managements with bomb blasts and warning them against sending students to the concert, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters.

Bomb disposal squads searched all three schools, but found no explosives, he said.

The office of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also received a similar threat email linked to Dosanjh's upcoming concert, and the matter was being investigated, Dandotiya said.

The emails appeared to be hoaxes at first glance, he said, adding that the crime branch was examining technical evidence to identify the senders.

Appropriate legal action would follow the investigation, the police officer added.

Dandotiya clarified that the organisers had not yet applied to the police for permission to hold the November 15 concert.

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