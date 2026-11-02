BMC removes Dia Mirza's eco-friendly Diwali video, retains others

13:43

Image: @diamirzaofficial/ Instagram





The incident sparked off a controversial since the BMC selectively pulled down the actress's eco-friendly post from X and Instagram pages.



The objection to the video came from from BJP's Mumbai chief Ameet Satam.





"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote while tagging BMC on the social media platform X.



After this comment, the civic body led by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide removed Mirza's video from its social media pages.





However, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane have been retained all over the BMC's social media.



No official statement has been made by the BMC on the matter.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Dia Mirza's recent video urging people to avoid noise and air pollution on Diwali has been taken down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.