Bengal church vandalised during inauguration; priests, devotees attacked

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A group of people allegedly stormed a church during its inauguration in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, vandalised the premises and assaulted priests and worshippers, leaving several people injured, police said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday at Narayantala in the Basanti police station area, where Bishop Subrata Chakraborty, several priests and members of the congregation had gathered for the inauguration ceremony.According to police, around 30 to 35 people entered the church compound and attacked those attending the event."We received a complaint that a group entered the church premises and assaulted people present there. Women were also allegedly attacked, asked to remove their traditional 'shakha' (white bangles) and forced out," a police officer said.The attackers allegedly damaged the church's Cross, beat up priests and devotees, and smashed the mobile phones of people who tried to record what was happening.Members of the congregation also alleged that the group threatened to stop any religious activities from being held at the church. Police said an investigation has been launched.The attack drew sharp criticism from the Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP), a Christian organisation, which described it as an attempt to intimidate the minority community."This is an unprecedented incident where multiple priests were assaulted during an inauguration ceremony with the bishop present," said Herod Mullick, the organisation's founder state secretary and working president.He accused organised groups of taking the law into their own hands and targeting peaceful minorities, alleging that the lack of meaningful action had emboldened those responsible.The incident comes just weeks after three Christian families in Paschim Medinipur district approached police, alleging that they were threatened and assaulted to force them to renounce their faith. The families, who converted to Christianity about 18 months ago, also claimed they were compelled to take part in religious rituals against their wishes.