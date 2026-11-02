Assam Woman Missing For Months, Skeletal Remains Found In Bengaluru





-- SABIR NISHAT

A man from Assam has been arrested in connection with the crime.The deceased, identified as Sumi Das, was a resident of Harinachora village in Tamulpur district. She had moved to Karnataka in search of employment to support her financially struggling family.Sumi went missing about four months ago following which her family lodged a missing person complaint at the Kumarikata police station in Assam.During the investigation, police arrested Bishal Das, a resident of Hailakandi district, who was also working in Karnataka.Based on information provided by the accused, a police team from Kumarikata took him to Bannerghatta near Bengaluru, where Sumi's skeletal remains were recovered from a hill.A case has been registered against Bishal under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with murder.The remains have since been brought to Tamulpur, and arrangements are being made to hand them over to the family.Police suspect that Sumi was murdered following a romantic dispute. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is underway.Sumi was the primary breadwinner of her family and had left Assam to work in Karnataka to support her father.Her disappearance and subsequent discovery have devastated the family, while residents of Harinachora have demanded stringent punishment for the accused.Her sister said the family had been in regular contact with Sumi until about four months ago. They subsequently learnt that Bishal was staying with her and repeatedly sought his help in contacting her, but he allegedly failed to cooperate."We were talking to her until four months back. A few days later, we came to know that a person named Bishal Das was staying with her. We repeatedly asked him to help us contact Sumi, but he did not cooperate. Eventually, our father approached the police, and we came to know that Bishal had murdered her," she said.Expressing concern over the safety of women migrating outside Assam for employment, she said the incident had heightened her fears about working outside the state."As a woman, I feel that it is becoming increasingly unsafe to work outside the state. I demand the strictest punishment for the person who murdered Sumi," she added.Sumi's father said the family's financial difficulties had compelled his daughter to move outside Assam in search of employment."My daughter went outside Assam because of our financial condition. She was working at a company. When we couldn't contact her, we approached the police. It was recently that we learnt about her death," he said.Her brother alleged that Bishal had contacted the family and threatened them against approaching the police."Bishal Das called me and said Sumi was with him. He asked us not to approach the police, threatening that both of them would commit suicide if we did. However, we contacted the police and later learnt about her murder. We were told that she had been thrown from a cliff," he alleged.The family and villagers have demanded the strictest possible action against the accused, as the investigation continues.