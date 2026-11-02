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Andhra airports cancel 19 flights due to cyclone Murasu

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
At least 19 domestic flights were cancelled across three airports -- Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam -- in Andhra Pradesh on Monday due to severe cyclonic storm Murasu.

Vijayawada Airport director M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy said IndiGo airline has cancelled 10 flights and Air India Express two.

Visakhapatnam Airport (Bhogapuram) has cancelled four flights, an official from the GMR Group said.

Tirupati Airport director D Boominathan noted that IndiGo cancelled flights to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu is set to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur in the intervening night of November 2-3, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall is expected in the southern state, which is being struck by a second cyclone within a week.

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