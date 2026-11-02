Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi: Debate SIR in Parliament

18:41

In a blistering counterattack on the INDIA bloc over its 'vote chori' allegation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament on the issue and dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to debate the matter in the House.



Dismissing the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on Sunday as a "save infiltrator" rally, he wondered how the Congress formed governments in states, including Telangana, "if the EVMs are bad," and said that Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister only in mock Parliament.



Leading the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padayatra in Hyderabad, Shah said: "Rahul holds the Constitution in hand, but doesn't respect the Constitution. Rahul ji, you don't allow Parliament to run. Be it EVMs, SIR, infiltrators, I challenge you from Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come for debate."



Further, he said: "We will remove every infiltrator from the electoral rolls."



If a Parliament session is held, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "shred Congress into pieces," he said and accused the Congress of wishing to be in the limelight through anarchy.