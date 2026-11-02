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Actor Imran Khan offers unconditional apology for participating in protests

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Leave India notice: Actor Imran Khan tenders unconditional apology, gives undertaking to Bombay HC he would not take part in protest.  Bombay HC to hear Imran Khan's plea on December 7. The FRRO 'Leave India' notice over taking part in protest has been kept in abeyance until then.

The Bombay High Court had postponed the hearing on actor Imran Khan's petition challenging the "Leave India Notice" issued to him to November 2.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had directed the actor to leave India by October 28.

During the hearing, the Additional Solicitor General, representing the Centre, assured the court orally that no action would be taken against Khan until the next hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna was scheduled to hear the petition on Tuesday. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the FFRRO, sought more time.

Khan's counsel, Venkatesh Dhond, pointed out that the notice required the actor to leave India by October 28 and urged the court to ensure that no coercive action was taken in the meantime.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Centre, gave an oral assurance that 

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