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8 road construction workers electrocuted in Rajasthan

Mon, 02 November 2026
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Eight labourers were electrocuted to death in Chhapoli village under the Udaipurwati police station area when the machine being used during road construction work came into contact with an electricity line. 

The labourers who died were local residents.

The incident occurred in in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu disctrict where a narrow road connecting Chhapoli to Kadamkund was being constructed with public participation.

Police officials informed that the machine being used to mix gravel came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line. Five others sustained burn injuries during the incident. 

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and ordered a high-level inquiry. 

According to energy minister Heeralal Nagar, the road was being constructed with public participation and the work was being carried out privately on a small scale.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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