6 Indian tourists rescued in Nepal after being stranded in heavy snow

05:57

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

Two women and four men, all Indians, were rescued on November 1, Sunday, after being stranded in the Shey-Phoksundo National Park area of Nepal due to heavy snowfall.



The police informed that they were out of touch since November 1 after the snowfall. They were in the Dho area in Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality's Ward No. 8, around 300 km northwest of Kathmandu, where the area was covered in heavy snow.



Binaya Singh, police inspector and spokesperson at the district police office, Dolpa, informed that the six tourists were rescued by a private helicopter. They were later taken to a government hospital and are undergoing treatment.



The Indian tourists had gone to the area despite warnings by the local authorities. The tourists had travelled to Upper Dolpa without obtaining the required administrative permits, OnlineKhabar news portal reported.



After visiting Shey Phoksundo lake, they were trapped at the Numla and Wagla pass. Later, a helicopter did try to rescue them but could not land due to bad weather. The rescue work was then suspended.



It has become a common phenomenon for tourists to get stranded in Nepal's Himalayan regions. Some 15 tourists were rescued after being trapped by heavy snowfall in Mustang's Hidden Valley in October 2025. A month later, two others had to be similarly rescued.



-- REDIFF NEWS