3 arrested in Delhi for cheating TN residents by offering 'loans'

16:01

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Three men have been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly operating an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate. Mainly singling out residents of Tamil Nadu, they cheated them on the pretext of providing personal loans, insurance policies and employment opportunities.



Ravi Sharma (42), Sunny Kashyap (40) and Gaurav (33) allegedly presented attractive offers and collected advance processing fees without providing the promised services to the victims.



After a resident of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu filed a complaint alleging being cheated of around Rs 40,000, the case came to light.



A suspicious bank account in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar received proceeds of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 2.60 lakh, alerting the police.



Sharma operated a fake loan and financial services office in Noida, while Gaurav arranged mule bank accounts by offering commissions. Sunny provided his bank accounts for routing the cheated money.



-- REDIFF NEWS