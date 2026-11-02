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16-year-old JEE aspirant found hanging in Kota hostel

Mon, 02 November 2026
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A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh preparing online for JEE was found hanging in his hostel room on Monday afternoon in Kota, Rajasthan, police said.

The hostel is located in the Jawahar Nagar police station limits, Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said.

The police received information about the death at 2 pm and rushed to the scene. The boy was found hanging from the doorframe of his bathroom using a noose, police said.

The police transported the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, which will take place after his family members arrive, having been informed of the tragedy.

According to officials, the student had been preparing for the exam for nearly a year.

The reason behind his extreme step is still under investigation, as no suicide note was found at the scene, Meena said.

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