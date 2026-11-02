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100 fall ill after eating at wedding in Mumbai

Mon, 02 November 2026
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As many as 100 persons fell ill with suspected food poisoning after attending a wedding function in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorities have collected food samples for testing, and a probe was underway to determine the cause of contamination, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall in Nahur, in the city's eastern suburbs, during a function attended by 400 to 500 guests, the officials said.

Those who ate in the last seating began showing symptoms of food poisoning soon after and were rushed to nearby hospitals, they said.

"Nearly 100 people fell sick. Of those, 22 individuals were admitted to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, four children were taken to Kamgar Hospital in Mulund, and five persons were admitted to a hospital in Vikhroli," an official stated.

All hospitalised patients were reported to be stable and responding to treatment, health officials said.

The administration and health authorities were monitoring the situation. Necessary action was being taken to determine the exact cause of the contamination, an official said.

The FDA has collected food samples for testing, he said.

The Bhandup police will register an FIR against the caterer. No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway, the official added.

Civic officials said those affected had eaten 'kharwas', a milk-based sweet.

They put the figure of those affected at 32.

"Of these, 27 were admitted to MT Agarwal Hospital, where their condition is stable. Five others were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, but all of them left against medical advice (DAMA)," he said.

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