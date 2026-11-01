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'We can do it in 10 minutes': Trump signals fresh strikes on Iran

Sun, 01 November 2026
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United States President Donald Trump has said that the US still has to "take care of" one or two targets in Iran as country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US and Israel of fresh attacks.

"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump told reporters during a Halloween event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday.

"You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly," he said, referring to a site linked to Iran's nuclear program.

 
The President said that the US is not in an urgent rush to resume immediate strikes, as preceding air operations have successfully degraded Iran's navy, air force, anti-aircraft networks and defence manufacturing infrastructure.
 
 "We're not in that much of a hurry from the standpoint that we've knocked out their navy, we've knocked out their air force, we've knocked out their anti-aircraft, we've knocked out almost every piece of military equipment they have, we've knocked out a lot of their manufacturing capability. Uh, we've knocked out the nuclear. We've knocked out their nuclear," Trump said.
 
 He specifically referred to one or two high-priority nuclear infrastructure targets -- notably hardened underground installations like Pickaxe Mountain, stating American capabilities allow for their destruction within a rapid 10-minute window if authorised.
 
 Despite the tough rhetoric, Trump indicated that Tehran has signalled a desire to negotiate a deal. However, he expressed strong scepticism about Iran's reliability, reiterating that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon" while keeping military action on the table as administration officials deliberate next steps.
 
 "They wanna make a deal, and we will see if they make a deal," he said, adding, "But they are not very reliable. They make a deal, and then they back out."
 
 When asked whether he would order renewed military strikes against Iran, Trump described the question as "stupid" and said, "Let's say I did, would I tell you? I can't tell you."
 
 His remarks come amid continued diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, even as the US administration weighs its military options.
 
 Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that diplomatic conversations involving Iran had continued without interruption, but declined to provide a timeframe or assess the progress of the negotiations.

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