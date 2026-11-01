Rare Dinosaur skeleton sells for $47.3 million, 2nd most expensive fossil

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Skeletal mount of 'Jane', the holotype of Nanotyrannus lethaeus at Burpee Museum of Natural History, Illinois. Photo: Kind courtesy Zissoudisctrucker/Wikimedia Commons

An anonymous buyer bought a rare skeleton of Nanotyrannus, a smaller relative of T Rex for $47.3 million at a Sotheby auction in New York.





It is the second most valuable fossil ever, reported CNN.





Named ‘Jodi’ after Jodi Pierson who discovered it in 2019 on her land in Garfield County, Montana, the Sotheby web site said the skeleton was 19.6 feet long with about 191 fossil-bone elements. It was beautifully preserved with a virtually complete skull and roughly 50 teeth.





Nanotyrannus lived 67 million years ago. There are only three such skeletons known to science. It was among the last known non-avian dinosaurs. Its fossils were mainly found in the Hell Creek Formation in Monatana where rancher Pierson’s land lies.





The ‘Jodi’ Nanotyrannus was later excavated by commercial palaeontologist Clayton Phipps.





-- REDIFF NEWS