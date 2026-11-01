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'Protest, then do shopping': Rahul amid Delhi traders' fears

Sun, 01 November 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged people coming to the national capital for the INDIA bloc's march and rally to shop ahead of Diwali and support local traders, asserting that the opposition's programme will not hurt businesses despite the BJP "spreading rumours".

In a video statement posted on X, Gandhi said that lakhs of people are coming to Delhi on Sunday for the march to the Ramlila Maidan, the venue for the INDIA bloc's rally against alleged electoral irregularities.

"It is the festive season. Diwali, Chhath and Bhai Dooj are here. I want the lakhs of people coming to Delhi from different parts of the country to support the local traders," he said.

"Along with protesting, marching and attending the rally tomorrow, do a little shopping too," Gandhi said, adding that it will help the local traders.

"I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared," he said.

"But let's do both. Tomorrow, there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will also buy things from the small shops of our local traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," Gandhi said.

The stage is set for the INDIA bloc's mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

With a large tricolour canopy erected over the main stage, and separate arrangements in place for the representatives of the INDIA bloc parties, the opposition is gearing up for a march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, followed by the rally that is expected to bring together political parties, student groups and civil society organisations.

The mobilisation is not confined to the alliance's political constituents.

The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, with the Cockroach Janta Party and student bodies also extending support.

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