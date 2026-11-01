Mojtaba Khamenei Promises Harsh Retaliation If US-Israel Attack Iran

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IMAGE: A banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on a street in Tehran, September 16, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters





He is also reported to have met Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of the joint armed forces; Major General Ahmad Vahidi, commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards; and Major General Amir Hatami, commander of the regular army.



'Whenever indications of hostile action by the enemy are confirmed, the armed forces will not wait for the enemy to initiate an attack before deciding when and how to respond,' Abdollahi tweeted.





-- REDIFF NEWS

'Should the enemies once again embark on military or terrorist attacks, it will be the armed forces of the Islamic republic and the Iranian nation who will determine the time and conditions for ending it,' Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is reported to have told his military commanders.Iran's supreme leader wants the 'data bank of targets' to be updated 'so that the armed forces could hit all kinds of financial and non-financial assets of the US-Zionist enemies'.Iran believes that the US and Israel will resume the war against Iran after Tuesday's mid-term elections in the US.A Qatari team met with an Iranian delegation in Doha on Saturday racing against time to thrash out some sort of peace offering that would assuage Donald Trump's ego -- the US president's Republican party is predicted to lose control of both the US senate and house of representatives after Tuesday's election.Khamenei, who has not been seen in public after he was anointed his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor in March, is reported to have met Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, as well as Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the supreme national security council of Iran.