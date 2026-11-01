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'Modi hatao, loktantra bachao': Kharge at INDIA rally

Sun, 01 November 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that several Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on 'stolen' mandate and said that it was essential to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in order to save democracy.

Addressing Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s rally at Ramlila Maidan on the 'vote chori' charge, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

"Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit," Kharge said at

Alleging that Modi and Shah are trying to protect Kumar, Kharge said even 'if the CEC hides underground, we will find him'.

"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are chori governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.

"Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy)," he said.

Senior leaders, including Congress president Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby, Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, were present at the Ramlila Maidan rally in New Delhi.

Earlier, INDIA bloc leaders moved in an open vehicle from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards the Ramlila Maidan for the rally, as hundreds of supporters marched alongside.

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