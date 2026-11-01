Maha farmer forced to destroy 2.5 acre banana plantation as water sources dry up

09:47

Drought has forced a young farmer in Washim district of eastern Maharashtra to destroy his 3,000 banana plants and incur a loss of nearly Rs 4 lakh.



The severe rainfall deficiency in the district has dealt a major blow to farmers, with fruit orchards and standing crops bearing the brunt.



In a video message shared on social media, Umesh Markad from Dhilli village said that he had planted around 3,000 banana saplings across 2.5 acres last year and expected to begin harvesting next month.



However, owing to the extremely poor rainfall, both his well and borewell ran dry in October.



The rising temperatures aggravated the situation, causing the plants to wither.



On Friday, he drove a tractor through the entire plantation, uprooting all 3,000 banana plants, he said.



After spending Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh on the plantation, he was left with zero returns, Markad added.



The Maharashtra government has declared a drought in over 80 per cent of talukas in the state.