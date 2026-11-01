INDIA bloc rally: Traffic crawls in parts of central Delhi

21:10

Several key stretches in central Delhi, including ITO, witnessed traffic jams on Sunday evening due to road closures for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) rally at Ramlila Maidan, police said.



The rally, organised by opposition parties over alleged vote theft, drew a large number of participants, leading to increased vehicular movement and restrictions on several roads in the area.



Delhi Traffic Police had issued a detailed advisory ahead of the rally, announcing traffic diversions, restrictions and alternative routes to minimise inconvenience to commuters travelling towards Ramlila Maidan and to nearby areas.



Despite the arrangements, several busy stretches and intersections, particularly ITO, witnessed heavy traffic in the evening, causing inconvenience to motorists.



Police personnel were deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to regulate vehicular movement and facilitate the movement of commuters.