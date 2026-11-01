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INDIA bloc rally ends peacefully: Delhi Police

Sun, 01 November 2026
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The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi concluded peacefully on Sunday amid elaborate security arrangements, with no major law and order incident reported, police said.

A senior police officer said the rally passed off smoothly and no untoward incident was reported during the gathering.

"Everything went off peacefully. There was no major law and order issue during the rally. Elaborate security arrangements were made across several parts of Delhi to ensure the safety of participants and smooth movement of traffic," the officer said.

Over 4,000 police personnel were deployed in and around Ramlila Maidan, while more than 200 CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the gathering.

The venue was divided into 14 zones, each supervised by an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer, while additional DCP-rank officers oversaw security arrangements in designated zones.

Police also deployed drones, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as part of the multi-layered security arrangements.

The rally was permitted between 10 am and 5 pm.

Around 150 additional traffic personnel were deployed to regulate vehicular movement, while special arrangements were made to ensure uninterrupted ambulance access to LNJP and GB Pant hospitals.

The officer said no major inconvenience to protesters or traffic-related law and order issues were reported during the rally.

Security personnel were also stationed at several strategic locations across the national capital as a precautionary measure.

The deployment of 270 CAPF companies in Delhi has been extended till November 16.

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