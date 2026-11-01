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INDIA bloc march kicks off from Minto Road

Sun, 01 November 2026
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14:05
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Thousands of supporters converged at Minto Road on Sunday as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) kicked off its high-decibel 'Chalo Dilli' mega march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. 

The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The rally forms a central part of the Opposition's nationwide protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The massive gathering follows a public 'impeachment' program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. 

Crowds began streaming into the venue early Sunday morning as Delhi Police deployed heavy security personnel and put preparations in place to manage an anticipated gathering of 45,000 to 50,000 people.

To ensure smooth traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories detailing diversions and restrictions across key parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm.

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