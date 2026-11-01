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Include Lady Judge On Supreme Court Collegium: Justice Bhuyan

Sun, 01 November 2026
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Justice B V Nagarathna, who is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India in September 2027.
Justice B V Nagarathna, who is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India in September 2027.
Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan believes the Supreme Court Collegium is 'male-dominated' and wants the Collegium to include one of the apex court's three women judges.

'Recently, we had Justice Mohana from the Supreme Court Bar and Justice Sunita Agarwal as the chief justice of the Gujarat high court. From 35 judges as of now, we only have 3 women judges, which I think doesn't reflect the real proportion of women lawyers or women in the country. This is one aspect we need to look at seriously,' Justice Bhuyan said in his speech to the 12th convocation of the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya, reports the Live Law web site.

'You have noticed that there has been an entry of a large number of women into the legal profession, but it's not getting translated into adequate designations as senior advocates,' the judge said.

Justice Bhuyan recalled attending a conference of senior women lawyers in March on improving the representation of women as senior advocates and as judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

 'I had suggested [since] these are male-dominated collegiums we have, it should incorporate a lady judge as a invitee to the Collegium proceedings. This will give a better representation of the situation at the Bar. But it is indeed a great pride to see women doing exceptionally well,' the judge said, reports Live Law.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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