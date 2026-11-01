Fresh cyclone threat looms, Odisha orders evacuation

12:16

The Odisha government has ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and hilly terrain, as a fresh cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3, officials said.



The administration is already engaged in relief and rescue operations in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, where cyclone 'Arnab' triggered heavy rainfall and floods.



The IMD, in its latest bulletin, said the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early on Sunday, and was likely to move west-northwestwards, intensifying into a cyclonic storm within the next six hours.



The weather system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2, it said.



"Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur by morning of November 3," the bulletin stated.



Under its influence, southern Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rain at isolated locations on November 3 and November 4, it said.



The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has issued a warning for southern Odisha districts for November 2 and November 3, forecasting rainfall of 7 cm to 20 cm. These districts were already affected by cyclone 'Arnab', which hit the Andhra coast on October 28.



The IMD warned of strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, from the evening of November 2. Wind speeds are likely to rise to 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, on November 3 before gradually easing to 40-50 kmph by the afternoon of November 4.



Taking note of the IMD forecast, Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari held a preparatory meeting on Saturday to review arrangements for the potential cyclone and heavy rainfall, which could trigger flooding and waterlogging.



The Ganjam district administration has directed officials to ensure adequate stock of food, drinking water and other essential supplies in areas identified as vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging.



"BDOs and tehsildars have been instructed to prepare detailed micro-plans, and to ensure that all individuals residing in high-risk locations are relocated to safe shelters by Sunday night," an official statement said.



Fishermen have also been asked not to venture into the sea from November 2-4.



Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were on standby in vulnerable areas.