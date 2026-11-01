Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Contempt plea against Kerala Cong for CJI post

Sun, 01 November 2026
Share:
13:04
image
The Supreme Court has registered a petition based on a complaint seeking contempt proceedings against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

According to the apex court's website, a complaint addressed to the CJI by advocate Vineet Jindal on October 13 was registered as a writ petition on October 30.

The complaint also sought directions to authorities to ascertain whether a political demonstration and slogan-shouting held on the Supreme Court premises on the evening of October 12, 2026, involving Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders, took place without authorisation or caused any obstruction to the movement of advocates, litigants, judicial officers or court staff.

A post against the CJI from the official Congress Keralam X account went viral on October 12, drawing sharp criticism on social media, before being deleted. The party subsequently removed the person responsible.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the person responsible for posting the controversial message against the Chief Justice of India on the party's official X account had been removed from the charge.

Joseph said the post was made without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership.

He clarified that the Congress party had no disagreement with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fresh cyclone threat looms, Odisha orders evacuation
LIVE! Fresh cyclone threat looms, Odisha orders evacuation

NZ vs India, 5th T20I Updates: India off to watchful start
NZ vs India, 5th T20I Updates: India off to watchful start

Cong's 'stern warning' to Modi govt ahead of mega rally
Cong's 'stern warning' to Modi govt ahead of mega rally

The Congress-led INDIA bloc held a major protest rally in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and past corruption allegations. Leaders stated the protest was...

Ramlila Maidan gears up for INDIA bloc's 'vote bachao' rally
Ramlila Maidan gears up for INDIA bloc's 'vote bachao' rally

Supporters of the INDIA bloc gathered at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Various party workers...

Along with protest do little...: Rahul's appeal to rally goers
Along with protest do little...: Rahul's appeal to rally goers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encouraged attendees of the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi to shop locally for Diwali, countering BJP's "rumours" about business disruption. The rally, scheduled for Sunday at Ramlila Maidan, aims to protest...