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CEC offered to meet protesters, but...: Meghwal

Sun, 01 November 2026
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Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said CEC Gyanesh Kumar had offered to meet a delegation of protesters but they failed to provide a list of their representatives.

Speaking at a debate programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Meghwal also described the 'mock parliament' held by the INDIA bloc in Delhi as a 'mockery of the democratic system'.

Members of the INDIA bloc had organised the symbolic parliament a day earlier and conducted a mock impeachment of the Chief Election Commissioner

Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, also sang a song asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would remain in power and that those who had lost their credibility would eventually leave. He encouraged the audience to sing along.

"Kaheen Naheen Jayenge Modi... Kaheen Naheen Jayenge Modi... Jayenge wo log jinhone shakh apni kho dee... Kaheen Naheen Jayenge Modi," he sang.

Those lines roughly translate as: "Modi is not going anywhere... Modi is not going anywhere... Those who have lost their credibility are the ones who will leave... Modi is not going anywhere."

During his address, Meghwal said the CEC had conveyed that he and the two other Election Commissioners were willing to meet the protesters if they fixed a date and time and submitted a list of their delegation.

"But they never gave that list," the minister claimed.

He claimed that the protesters had met President Droupadi Murmu but failed to provide evidence when she sought proof of their allegations.

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