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Banerjee called upon people across communities and political affiliations to unite against the BJP.





"The BJP will go, will go, will go. They are going to go," she added.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her support to the Cockroach Janta Party leadership and Gen Z activists at the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) rally in New Delhi, as she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of manipulating elections and using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to target opposition-ruled states.Addressing the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Banerjee said all opposition parties and sections of society must come together to fight the BJP and protect democracy."I am expressing solidarity with the CJP leadership and Gen Z, for their solidarity, support and fighting spirit," she said."West Bengal is a victim of the circumstances created by this SIR. We will not spare them. We will fight with our lives. They looted Bengal, but we will save democracy and bring it back," she said.Taking a swipe at the SIR exercise, Banerjee described it as 'Special Intensive Relief to a party like the BJP'."We did not lose, we were made to lose. We will fight this democratically. You looted jobs, lives and the respect of women. You hijacked the election," she alleged.Targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, she asked, "Vanish Kumar, when will you vanish? We are waiting."She used a popular nursery rhyme and modified it into a song against the poll panel: "Vote, yes papa;, yes papa;BJP papa; who is behind the curtain, BJP papa."Alleging that the police had become the BJP's 'comrades', Banerjee said the ruling party was relying on agencies and institutions to carry out its political agenda."Save India, save democracy. Gen Z, youth and CJP, we are telling you there is no colour, no creed. All castes, all communities, all communists, let us fight together to defeat the BJP," she said.