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Another cyclone likely to hit Andhra coast on Nov 3

Sun, 01 November 2026
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09:27
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A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur on the morning of November 3, the IMD said on Saturday.

The system is expected to bring wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The development comes days after severe cyclonic storm Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 28.

In its bulletin issued at 9.15 pm, the IMD said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea had moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 30 kmph during the previous six hours.

At 5.30 pm, the system was centred about 960 km east-southeast of Chennai, 980 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 1,030 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 1,080 km east-southeast of Ongole, the weather agency said.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by midnight on Saturday, a cyclonic storm over the same region on November 1 and a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2, it said.

"It is very likely to reach over the west-central Bay of Bengal near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by the early hours of November 3 and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3," the IMD said.

A depression is a weather system more intense than a low-pressure area but less powerful than a cyclonic storm.

Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the department was closely monitoring the system.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in a few districts in Odisha.

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