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Allahabad HC asks UPESSC to drop 2 questions from UPTET evaluation, recompute results

Sun, 01 November 2026
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09:22
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The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to exclude two questions from the evaluation of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2026 after its own final answer key accepted two correct options for each.

Justice Vinod Diwakar passed the order on a writ petition filed by Vijay Sonkar and three other candidates, and directed the Commission to recompute the petitioners' scores and correct their results and scorecards.

The court also directed that the benefit be extended uniformly to all similarly placed candidates and not be restricted to those who happened to select one of the accepted options.

The court directed that the paper be treated as comprising 148 questions. Accordingly, the qualifying standard is to be computed at the prescribed percentages.

The petitioners' counsel said that the four candidates were declared not qualified with scores just below the qualifying mark of 82 and approached the court seeking marks for themselves in respect of questions 36 and 37 in the master set.

The court held that the Commission's method of crediting marks only to candidates who chose one of the two accepted answers cannot be sustained.

In the order dated October 28, the court also observed that the Commission had already dropped question No. 38 from the same paper and that there was no intelligible basis for treating the two disputed questions differently.

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