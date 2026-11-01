6 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal, rescue efforts on

12:21

Security personnel are making efforts to rescue six Indian tourists, including two women, stranded due to heavy snowfall in the Shey-Phoksundo National Park area of Nepal since Saturday afternoon, officials said on Sunday.



The tourists had gone to the Dho area in Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality's Ward No. 8, which was covered in heavy snow, according to Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Dhakal.



Shey Phoksundo Lake, located in the rural municipality, is Nepal's deepest lake. It is situated at an altitude of 3,600 metres and has an estimated depth of 145 metres.



"We have located the area where they are stranded, and an Army helicopter is arriving to rescue them. We hope to rescue them soon," Dhakal said.



The Indian tourists had ventured into the area despite warnings from security personnel and the Nepali guide accompanying them, she said.



Dhakal said the tourists left the guide and proceeded towards the lake area despite heavy snowfall. Communication with them was disrupted on Saturday night.



The guide contacted the District Administration Office in Dolpa on Saturday evening, saying the tourists might have been stranded due to heavy snowfall, she said. However, communication was completely disrupted on Sunday morning.



"We cannot say they are missing, as we have located the area," Dhakal clarified.



The tourists have been identified as Moumita Halder, Piyali Koley, Jajla Trivedi Kumar, Aditya Singha, Diplina Bishwas and Rajesh De, according to a press release issued by the District Administration Office, Dolpa.



Security personnel are being mobilised, and a rescue helicopter is expected to arrive soon, the press release said.