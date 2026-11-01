4k cops, 200 CCTVs: Tight security in place for INDIA bloc rally

11:19

With the INDIA bloc rally expected to draw thousands of people to Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security arrangement, deploying over 4,000 personnel and installing more than 200 CCTV cameras to monitor the gathering.



The venue has been divided into 14 zones, each under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer, while two zones will be monitored by an additional DCP-rank officer, officials said.



The police commissioner, accompanied by senior officers, had inspected the arrangements at Minto Bridge and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.



The security plan includes drone surveillance, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and a dedicated control room. Personnel from different districts and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the route from Minto Bridge as well as inside the venue.



The rally, permitted between 10 am and 5 pm, is expected to attract around 50,000 people. However, police and organisers have estimated that 30,000 to 40,000 people can be accommodated comfortably after accounting for enclosures and passageways.



Around 150 additional traffic personnel will regulate vehicular movement, while special arrangements will ensure uninterrupted ambulance access to LNJP and GB Pant hospitals.



Deployment of 270 CAPF companies in Delhi has been extended till November 16.