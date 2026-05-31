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Woman and three daughters die after consuming pesticide in MP village

Sun, 31 May 2026
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A 32-year-old woman and her three daughters died after allegedly consuming a pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Hirwar village under Papaundh police station limits in the Beohari area, about 125 km from the Shahdol district headquarters.

Anita Singh (32) allegedly administered the pesticide to her three daughters before consuming it herself on Saturday night. Two of her daughters, identified as Ritika (4) and Krishnakumari (2), died after a while, Papaundh Station House Officer Brijendra Mishra told PTI over the phone.

He said another daughter, Arpita (7), died on Sunday during treatment.

The SHO said the eldest daughter managed to come out of the house and alert neighbours, who rushed all four to Beohari hospital.

"Doctors declared the woman and her two younger daughters dead on arrival, while Aprita died today," he added.

Mishra said the eldest girl had told neighbours that her mother had given the children the pesticide. -- PTI

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