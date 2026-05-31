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UP teacher found hanging in Jharkhand

Sun, 31 May 2026
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The body of a 50-year-old government school teacher from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at his rented accommodation in Jharkhand's Palamu 
district on Sunday, the police said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, a senior officer said.

"The man was found hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen of his rented house located on Thana Road. The body was sent for post-mortem examination at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. His family has been informed," Lesliganj SDPO Prashant Kumar said.

The deceased, identified as Satyaprakash Shrivastav, was a resident of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh and was serving as a physical training (PT) teacher at Sildiliya High School within the Panki Police Station area, the officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from the crime scene, he said, adding that the motive behind his decision is yet to be ascertained.

The police are analysing the call detail record of the deceased's mobile phone, the officer added. -- PTI

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