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TVK, DMK criticise Guv paying tribute to Thiruvalluvar image in saffron attire

Sun, 31 May 2026
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TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar pays tributes to Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar/Courtesy X
TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar pays tributes to Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar/Courtesy X
Ruling TVK and Opposition DMK criticised the Lok Bhavan depicting 
Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire, contrary to the 
officially recognised image in which he is shown in a white cloth.

The criticisms began after the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar paid tributes to a portrait of Thiruvalluvar depicted in saffron robes at Lok Bhavan during the celebration of 'Vaikasi Anusham' on May 30.

Reacting strongly, Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare, Dr Arunraaj, condemned the presentation of the poet in saffron, stating that any attempt to confine the global philosopher within a narrow identity amounts to belittling his universal vision.

"Draping  Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes at Lok Bhavan or any government and public space is fundamentally wrong. Thiruvalluvar did not restrict himself to any religion, caste, race, or nation. His 'Tirukkural' provides a common code of life for all of humanity," Dr Arunraaj posted on his official X handle.

He pointed out that even in the 'Kadavul Vazhthu' (invocation of God) chapter, the poet carefully employed neutral, universal descriptors such as 'Adi Bhagavan', 'Malarmisai Yeginan', and 'Aravaazhi Andhanan' rather than specific names of deities belonging to any particular religion. -- PTI

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