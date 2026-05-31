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Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee attacked in Hooghly

Sun, 31 May 2026
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Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee lying on the road after being attacked in Hooghly./ANI on X
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee lying on the road after being attacked in Hooghly./ANI on X
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the Assembly elections.

He alleged that BJP supporters were responsible for the attack on him.

This came a day after party leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals when he visited Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district to meet families of post-poll violence victims.

Tension prevailed outside the Chanditala police station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee, the MP from Hoogly district's Sreerampore, and shouted "thief" at him and other TMC delegation.

Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was struck on the head during the protest and sustained an injury. He was seen holding a cloth to the back of his head.

"All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding," he told reporters, blaming BJP supporters for the incident.

The Lok Sabha MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against "BJP-sponsored attacks". -- PTI

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