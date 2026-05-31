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TN schools asked to display fees on notice board

Sun, 31 May 2026
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The Tamil Nadu government has directed officials to make it mandatory for all private schools to display, on their notice boards, the tuition fee details as fixed by the government.

The School Education Department's move came in response to several complaints that many private schools were collecting huge amounts beyond the fixed norms.

Pointing out that all government and private schools will reopen from June 4, a senior official from the department said on Sunday that if any private school charges more fees than the nominated amount, its recognition will be cancelled.

Stating that more than 13,000 recognised private schools were functioning in Tamil Nadu, the official said schools were strictly instructed to stop collecting any 'hidden' admission fees from the parents.

"This regulation is reinforced by the Tamil Nadu Schools (Regulation of Collection of Fee) Amendment Act, and under this act, a committee, comprising higher officials and educationists, determines standard fees", he added.

The official also said parents can lodge a complaint with the concerned officials if they find any schools collecting exorbitant fees against the norms. -- PTI

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