Three held while trying to cross over to Pak through LoC

13:04

The Army has apprehended three persons, who were trying to cross the Line of Control into Pakistan occupied Kashmir in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.



The three hailing from Sopore area of Baramulla district were trying to exfiltrate into PoK from Hathlanga-Nambla axis on Saturday night.



The trio -- which reportedly includes a former territorial army jawan -- were apprehended by Army personnel, the officials said.



In another incident, the same army unit apprehended a PoK resident who had cross the Line of Control into Kashmir in Silikote area, the officials said.



Zeeshan Mir, a resident of Muzaffarabad, claimed he had crossed the LoC to meet his girlfriend who lives at Tileai in Uri.



Both Mir and the girl are being questioned by security forces, the officials said adding further details were awaited. -- PTI