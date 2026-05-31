Stray dog on biting spree injures nearly 60 in MP's Shivpuri

12:45

A stray dog went on a massive biting spree across multiple localities in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri city, injuring nearly 60 people, including a two-year-old girl, who sustained severe facial wounds.



The victims, among them women and children, were rushed to the district hospital and local health centres on Saturday, prompting the municipal council to launch an emergency capture operation.



According to eyewitnesses, a black stray dog targeted unsuspecting pedestrians in several neighbourhoods, with the most severe attack reported in Laxmibai Colony, where the two-year-old girl playing outside her house suffered critical facial injuries before locals intervened to rescue her from the animal.



Health officials said that by evening, nearly 60 victims had reported to the district hospital and local health centres with dog bite injuries, and they were immediately administered anti-rabies vaccines and provided necessary medical treatment.



Shivpuri Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Ishank Dhakad confirmed that the animal was successfully tracked down and captured.



Instructions have been issued to the concerned teams to intensify surveillance in the affected areas and ensure public safety, Dhakad said. -- PTI