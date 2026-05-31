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Sikkim lifts odd-even curbs on private vehicles in state

Sun, 31 May 2026
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21:07
File image/ANI
File image/ANI
The Sikkim government on Sunday withdrew the odd-even restriction on the movement of private vehicles across the state, except within Gangtok 
town, according to an official notification.

The decision was taken after the Food and Civil Supplies Department informed a review meeting that sufficient buffer stocks of petrol and diesel had been created to meet the state's current requirements.

In a notification issued by Chief Secretary R Telang, the government stated that the odd-even restriction on private vehicles in all districts of Sikkim, imposed through a May 14 notification, stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

However, the odd-even traffic regulation for private vehicles within Gangtok town, introduced through a notification dated October 24, 2024, will continue to remain in force.

The notification also clarified that restrictions on the use of government vehicles will continue.

The state government had earlier extended the odd-even rule to all districts as part of austerity measures aimed at conserving fuel amid supply concerns. -- PTI

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