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Shivakumar to meet Cong leadership for cabinet talks

Sun, 31 May 2026
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Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar will hold a meeting with the party's leadership in New Delhi on Monday to discuss cabinet berths and other political developments in the state, Congress sources stated.

Earlier today, DK Shivakumar said that he does not know how many leaders will be inducted into his cabinet and will take oath with him on June 3.

When asked if other leaders would be sworn in with him, he told reporters in Bengaluru, "I don't know. Whatever the party high command decides will happen."

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised.

Talking to reporters at Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said, "We have to see, no proposal has come yet. Once it does, we'll decide how many ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to appoint. We'll know more after June 3."

The Congress chief said that there was no proposal to induct ministers in the new cabinet as of now. However, he informed about a second phase of inducting ministers in the cabinet, which will come after 15 days or a month.

"The proposal hasn't arrived yet--whether it's eight or ten is still unknown. Once we have it, we'll proceed with the first phase accordingly. There's a plan to appoint the remaining members in a second phase, perhaps fifteen days or a month later," he said. -- ANI

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