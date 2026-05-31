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Row erupts BJP MLA garlands dacoit photo at Ahilyabai Holkar event in MP

Sun, 31 May 2026
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A controversy erupted on Sunday after a photograph of former Chambal dacoit Rambabu Gadariya was garlanded by a BJP MLA during an event in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district to mark the birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

The programme was organised by the Pal-Baghel community in Pichhore town.

Photographs of Ahilyabai Holkar and Gadariya were placed on the stage. Pichhore MLA Pritam Lodhi, who attended the event as the chief guest, garlanded both photographs.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century queen of the Holkar dynasty, is widely revered for her governance and philanthropic works.

However, the garlanding of the former dreaded dacoit's photograph, which Lodhi described as an opportunity to pay tribute to his "old associate", later drew criticism from various quarters.

Addressing the gathering, Lodhi said Gadariya had been his "companion in happiness and sorrow" and that he had closely witnessed the struggles in his life. Society and circumstances had pushed Gadariya into a situation that led him to take the path of crime, the legislator said. -- PTI

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