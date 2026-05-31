Rain in many parts of UP, temperatures under 40 degrees C

21:58

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Many parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain on Sunday as most of the state saw temperatures under 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.



State capital Lucknow saw a high of 36.3 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below the normal mark, while Basti was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of degrees, the meteorological department said.



Ballia recorded 34.4 mm of rain during the rain, Moradabad 21.8 mm, Hardoi 19.4 mm, Hamirpur 3.0 mm, Agra 2.4 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 2.0 mm, Gorakhpur 0.2 mm and Aligarh (traces).



Lucknow received 2.4 mm of rain during the day, the Met department said. -- PTI