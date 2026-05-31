HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM spoke on mangoes, but not about 18.5 lakh children: Rahul on CBSE row

Sun, 31 May 2026
Share:
20:23
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE OSM row, saying he had the time to speak about mangoes during his monthly radio address, but not about 18.5 lakh children whose answer sheets were scanned with phones.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said Prime Minister Modi's silence on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) issue is no longer indifference, it is "complicity".

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on Sunday morning, Modi referred to the king of fruits, saying there is hardly a home where mangoes are not talked about in the summer season.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the CBSE's May 2025 tender required answer sheets to be scanned with automatic robotic scanners, spines preserved, at a minimum of 300 DPI (dots per inch).

"The tender re-issued in August quietly removed all of it. 'Scanners' became generic. The resolution dropped to 200 DPI. Now we know what that meant in practice. It has been exposed that COEMPT scanned the answer sheets using mobile phones," the former Congress chief said.

"The blurred copies, the missing pages, the unscanned books -- they are not 'errors'. They are the predictable outcome of a contract written to fit a vendor," Gandhi said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2026 FINAL, UPDATES: GT vs RCB: GT in a spot of bother as 3rd wicket goes down
IPL 2026 FINAL, UPDATES: GT vs RCB: GT in a spot of bother as 3rd wicket goes down

LIVE! Shivakumar to meet Cong leadership for cabinet talks
LIVE! Shivakumar to meet Cong leadership for cabinet talks

Mumbai gets relief as pre-monsoon showers lash city
Mumbai gets relief as pre-monsoon showers lash city

Mumbai and its suburbs experienced widespread pre-monsoon showers, offering relief from the recent heat and humidity. Several areas received moderate to heavy rainfall, with no major disruptions reported.

Big Match Flop? Gill-Sudharsan Fail in IPL 2026 Final
Big Match Flop? Gill-Sudharsan Fail in IPL 2026 Final

Gujarat Titans' opening pair, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, failed to perform in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading to early setbacks for their team.

Ladakh relaxes liquorcurbs, extends sales to 4 more dists
Ladakh relaxes liquorcurbs, extends sales to 4 more dists

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday approved a new Excise Policy, permitting the sale of hard liquor through retail vends, reducing documents to obtain a licence from 16 to six and extending the liquor availability to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO