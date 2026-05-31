HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

One killed in building collapse near Delhi Metro station

Sun, 31 May 2026
Share:
09:27
image
The three-storey commercial building collapse near the Saket Metro station in south Delhi has left a 26-year-old man dead while eight others have been rescued, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Sunday.

The building on Western Marg in Saidulajab area collapsed on Saturday evening.

The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

Officials said the building was completely reduced to rubble, with debris crashing onto an adjoining tin shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

The deceased was identified as Ravi. The injured were identified as Tarun Kumar (26) of Gurugram, Saika Khan (27) from Bihar's Motihari, Neelam Yadav (25) of Saidulajab, Aditya Sharma (24) of Saket, Kshitij Pratap (25) of Noida, Anuj Dikshi (25) of Saket, Aastha (25) of Saidulajab and Vishal (24) of Saket.

According to the DFS update on Sunday morning, seven were rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and other agencies, while two were rescued by local residents.

All eight injured people were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the NDRF, DFS, DDMA, Delhi Police and local volunteers continued overnight.

Rescue teams used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search for those trapped beneath the debris.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IRGC claims downing of US drone in Iranian airspace
LIVE! IRGC claims downing of US drone in Iranian airspace

Abhishek shifted as doctors term injuries superficial
Abhishek shifted as doctors term injuries superficial

Confusion arose regarding the hospitalisation of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee after he complained of pain following an alleged attack. Despite initial reports suggesting superficial injuries, Banerjee was admitted to the ICU, leading to...

Mamata questions security lapse after attack on Abhishek
Mamata questions security lapse after attack on Abhishek

Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the attack on her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, raising questions about security arrangements and his subsequent treatment at a hospital. She alleged that there was pressure on doctors...

Iran asserts control on Hormuz as US intensifies blockade
Iran asserts control on Hormuz as US intensifies blockade

Tensions escalate between Iran and the US over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for global oil supplies, as both sides discuss extending a fragile ceasefire.

CUET-UG exam hit by tech glitch; retest for 3765 students
CUET-UG exam hit by tech glitch; retest for 3765 students

The CUET-UG 2026 exam faced delays at several centres due to a technical glitch, according to the National Testing Agency. The issue has been resolved, and compensatory time will be provided to affected candidates. Students and parents...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO