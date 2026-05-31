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No tussle at all with judiciary over appointment of judges: Law Minister Meghwal

Sun, 31 May 2026
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15:43
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal/ANI Photo/Sansad TV
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal/ANI Photo/Sansad TV
The government is looking at systems followed in different countries for appointment of judges, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said while asserting that there is "no tussle" between the Executive and the Judiciary and a good consultation process is being followed to fill vacancies in the higher judiciary.

He also said that amid rising pendency in courts, the government is working to strengthen the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Meghwal said that the government is examining systems adopted by various countries in the appointment of judges.

He, however, explained that appointment systems in other countries are being examined informally and no formal mechanism has been put in place to study them.

"Let us see what comes out of it," Meghwal said while responding to a question on whether there could be an alternative to the collegium system.

Responding to another question on differences between the Executive and the Judiciary over the appointment of Supreme Court and high court judges, Meghwal asserted that there is "no tussle" and "good consultations" take place.

"First of all, I want to say there is no tussle and there is a good consultation process," he asserted. -- PTI

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